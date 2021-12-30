‘ iPhone factory shutdown’: 5 points about women’s protest against worm-filled food

China’s Foxconn, a key supplier to Apple and Xiaomi, has been the subject of a major protest led by women workers at its plant near Chennai. A group of the plant’s workers protested living conditions, including crowded dormitories, no running water in the toilets, and worm-infested food.

Foxconn apologised for the lapses in living standards in its factory after the protest that started on December 17 caused the plant to close. Both health services and management within the plant are now going to be altered by the company. The factory will reopen once these changes have been implemented. Since then, Foxconn workers have spoken to publications about the conditions at the factory that led to the protests. Here is what we know so far about the protest.

Point 1: Foxconn workers spoke to Reuters about the living conditions they experienced prior to the protest against the firm. According to the Reuters report, Foxconn workers slept on the floor in crowded rooms that housed six to 30 women. Additionally, some of the attached restrooms did not have water. According to the workers, even the food served to them was unhygienic. Food safety inspectors who visited the facility after the protests found rats and poor drainage in the kitchen. After the inspection, the kitchen was closed down.

Point 2: The unhygienic living conditions in the factory caused many illnesses among the workers. Reuters was told by a worker that people living in the hostels always had some type of illness. The diseases ranged from food poisoning to skin allergies. Food poisoning caused by contaminated food in the factory caused over 250 women workers to protest. The hostel used to have only one or two cases of these diseases at a time, and the workers hoped things would improve eventually. The living quarters were provided by Foxconn labour brokers. Many of the women working for the firm are between 18 and 22 years old.

Point 3: Foxconn workers were affected by mass food poisoning on December 15 according to Reuters. On the day concerned, 159 women were hospitalized for food poisoning in one dorm. Another 100 sought medical attention but were not hospitalized. There was also a rumour that some women had died from food poisoning among workers. However, the rumour was later proved to be false. Many of the sick workers failed to report for work after two days, while others protested against the uninhabitable conditions.

Point 4: Around 2,000 women from Foxconn hostels took to the streets on December 17. Sriperumbudur, Chennai, was blocked by protestors near the factory. Along the highway are other factories that make Samsung and Daimler products. Male workers from a nearby auto factory also joined the protest the next day. It is believed that the police clashed with the protesters and struck male workers as well as women protestors during the larger demonstration. Police have denied any such incidents occurred. The police arrested 67 protesters and a local journalist.

Read more: Tables turned ! CEO asked to deliver food : Employees see ‘Red’

Point 5: Some investigations into the matter are still ongoing. Several aspects of the living conditions were not in compliance with government recommendations or even the law, and the facility was severely lacking in basic sanitation. As a result, Foxconn has pledged to restructure the management of the plant and improve facilities immediately. As long as the factory is closed, all employees will continue to be paid. In a statement to Reuters, Apple said it has placed the facility on probation and will ensure the standards are met before the plant reopens.