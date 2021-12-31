3 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar: Three terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter at the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Three policemen and a CRPF jawan were also injured in the encounter. Arms and ammunition, along with other incriminating material, have been recovered from the encounter site.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad. He was involved in the December 13 attack on a police bus in the nearby Zewan area.

The security forces had gunned down 9 terrorists in 3 separate encounters during the past 24 hours. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, a top Indian Army official, said on Friday that the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year. Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Kashmir Police revealed that the number of active terrorists in the region has come down to less than 200 and that of active local terrorists has reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.