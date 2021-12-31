90% of terrorists targeting CPEC in Afghanistan: Anti-terrorism report

The Pakistani counter-terrorism department (CTD) estimates that 90 percent of terrorists operating in Afghanistan target China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, key installations, and economic activity. Javed Iqbal Wazir, deputy inspector general (DIG) of CTD, made these remarks as he spoke to reporters on Thursday in Peshawar.

In Peshawar and Bannu regions since last year, the anti-terrorism wing has busted five major groups of Islamic State – Khorasan Province. Two of the major groups were busted by the CTD Bannu range, while three were busted by the CTD Peshawar region. According to the Pakistani newspaper The News International, held terrorists had been involved in more than 40 targeted killings, including attacks against polio vaccination teams.

CTD chief added that among those arrested and killed were a number of most-wanted terrorists who carried millions of rupees in head money. The assertions of the top official contrast starkly with a recent US report which claims Pakistan has been slow to counter-terrorism and prosecute terrorists, including masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) founder Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) Sajid Mir.

The report also said Pakistan made ‘limited progress’ in dismantling all terrorist organizations without delay or discrimination. Pakistan made limited progress on its 2015 National Action Plan to counter-terrorism, specifically on its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organizations without delay or discrimination, the US State Department reported in its 2020 ‘Country Reports on Terrorism’ report. According to the report, Indian security agencies disrupt terror threats effectively and respond ‘in a timely manner’ to the United States’ requests for information about terrorist attacks.