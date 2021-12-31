CRPF commando injured in IED blast

Raipur: A CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Kistaram area in Sukma, Chattisgarh on Friday. The IED exploded during an encounter between CRPF and Maoists.

Earlier on Thursday, a joint team of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police recovered a 5-kg IED from Jagargunda area in Sukma district. The IED was destroyed shortly after it was recovered.