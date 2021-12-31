Telegram adds new features

Dubai: Telegram Messenger has introduced some special features for users in a year-end update, which includes reactions to messages, translation for messages, themed QR codes, and hidden text.

Telegram has added ‘Reactions’ in the app .Reactions are turned on for all private chats, but for group chats and channels, the admins will decide whether the feature can be turned on. On Android, users can go to Chat Settings > Quick Reaction. On iOS, they can go to Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction. Once in the setting, pick your preferred reaction from the list, which can be your default one for most messages.

Users will also be able to translate any message into another language, right inside the app, though it is dependent on the language translation supported by the operating system. The translation feature is available on all Android devices that support Telegram. But for iOS, the app requires that users need to be on the iOS 15 plus version.

The new Spoiler formatting lets users hide spoilers. You just select the spoiler-infested part of your message and mark it as such. This will then be hidden from the message in the chat, as well as in the chat list and in notifications. To see what’s hidden, simply tap the spoiler to reveal its text.

Telegram users can now generate QR codes for any users that have a public username. This also works for groups, channels, and bots.