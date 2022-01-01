‘Here’s looking at you 2022’: Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy

Putting end to speculations, Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu revealed on New Year occassion that they are all set to welcome their first baby in 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Gautam shared a picture of Kajal with the caption ‘Here’s looking at you 2022’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

Kajal had shared a stunning picture with Gautam on Friday where she was seen showing off her baby bump. ‘So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts’, she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Gautam and Kajal had recently celebrated their first anniversary, where both of them had shared pictures of the two of them. The couple got married on October 30, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.