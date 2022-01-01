Kerala sets new record on New Year’s Eve in liquor sales

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has set a new record on usual festival day liquor sale on December 31, the New Year’s eve, despite the Covid restrictions. Spirit worth Rs 82.26 crore was sold through the outlets of the Beverages Corporation on December 31. It is the biggest sale on a New Year’s Eve. Last year, the sale was of Rs 70.55 crores.

The outlet on the Power House Road, Thiruvananthapuram, sold liquor worth Rs 96.06 lakh. They had topped the Christmas sales also. Irinjalakkuda outlet bagged 72 lakh and a Kannur outlet scored 70 lakh. On Thiruvonam 2021, Keralites have drunk liquor worth Rs 85 crore.

Earlier, Police had created a controversy on New Years’ Eve by asking a Swedish national for the bill of the liquor bottles he purchased from the Bevco outlet. When police said he cannot carry the bottles without a bill, he emptied them on the roadside as a protest. Officials took action against the officer, and minister V Sivankutty apologised to the man in person.