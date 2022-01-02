16 new AC local trains announced by Indian Railways : get the full list here

Mumbai: The Central Railway Zone (CR) has decided to operate 16 Air Conditioned (AC) local train services. These AC local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon/Vashi/ Panvel/ Bandra route on Harbour line from January 3. At present there are 12 AC train services on the Harbour line and with the addition of 16 more services, the total services on the stretch will be 28.
The Central Railway also decided to stop AC local trains running on the Transharbour line between Thane and Panvel due to low passenger rush. Passenger occupancy of AC local on Transharbour line for the month of November 2021 was 1,197 with daily average of 40 passengers and for the month of December 2021 was 1,052 with daily average of 53 passengers.
Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 14 trains: Full list
Full list of trains:
98802 – B-2 Departs Bandra at 04.17 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04.48 hrs
98011 – PL-9 Departs CSMT at 04.52 hrs, arrives Panvel at 06.12 hrs
98022 – PL-22 Departs Panvel at 06.29 hrs, arrives CSMT at 07.48 hrs
98815 – B-15 Departs CSMT at 07.51 hrs, arrives Bandra at 08.20 hrs
98818 – B-18 Departs Bandra at 08.28 hrs, arrives CSMT at 08.58 hrs
98723 – GN-23 Departs CSMT at 09.02 hrs, arrives Goregaon at 09.56 hrs
98730 – GN-30 Departs Goregaon at 10.06 hrs, arrives CSMT at 11.04 hrs
98523 – V-21 Departs CSMT at 11.08 hrs, arrives Vashi at 11.57 hrs
98556 – V-44 Departs Vashi at 16.44 hrs, arrives CSMT at 17.33 hrs
98759 – GN-59 Departs CSMT at 17.37 hrs, arrives Goregaon at 18.31 hrs
98766 – GN-66 Departs Goregaon at 18.41 hrs, arrives CSMT at 19.40 hrs
98553 – V-49 Departs CSMT at 19.44 hrs, arrives Vashi at 20.34 hrs
98578 – V-64 Departs Vashi at 20.49 hrs, arrives CSMT at 21.38 hrs
98241 – PL-189 Departs CSMT at 21.42 hrs, arrives Panvel at 23.02 hrs
98244 – PL-198 Departs Panvel at 23.13 hrs, arrives CSMT at 00.32 hrs
98803 – B-3 Departs CSMT at 00.36 hrs and arrives Bandra at 01.04 hrs.
Post Your Comments