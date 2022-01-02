16 new AC local trains announced by Indian Railways : get the full list here

Mumbai: The Central Railway Zone (CR) has decided to operate 16 Air Conditioned (AC) local train services. These AC local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon/Vashi/ Panvel/ Bandra route on Harbour line from January 3. At present there are 12 AC train services on the Harbour line and with the addition of 16 more services, the total services on the stretch will be 28.

The Central Railway also decided to stop AC local trains running on the Transharbour line between Thane and Panvel due to low passenger rush. Passenger occupancy of AC local on Transharbour line for the month of November 2021 was 1,197 with daily average of 40 passengers and for the month of December 2021 was 1,052 with daily average of 53 passengers.

Full list of trains:

98802 – B-2 Departs Bandra at 04.17 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04.48 hrs

98011 – PL-9 Departs CSMT at 04.52 hrs, arrives Panvel at 06.12 hrs

98022 – PL-22 Departs Panvel at 06.29 hrs, arrives CSMT at 07.48 hrs

98815 – B-15 Departs CSMT at 07.51 hrs, arrives Bandra at 08.20 hrs

98818 – B-18 Departs Bandra at 08.28 hrs, arrives CSMT at 08.58 hrs

98723 – GN-23 Departs CSMT at 09.02 hrs, arrives Goregaon at 09.56 hrs

98730 – GN-30 Departs Goregaon at 10.06 hrs, arrives CSMT at 11.04 hrs

98523 – V-21 Departs CSMT at 11.08 hrs, arrives Vashi at 11.57 hrs

98556 – V-44 Departs Vashi at 16.44 hrs, arrives CSMT at 17.33 hrs

98759 – GN-59 Departs CSMT at 17.37 hrs, arrives Goregaon at 18.31 hrs

98766 – GN-66 Departs Goregaon at 18.41 hrs, arrives CSMT at 19.40 hrs

98553 – V-49 Departs CSMT at 19.44 hrs, arrives Vashi at 20.34 hrs

98578 – V-64 Departs Vashi at 20.49 hrs, arrives CSMT at 21.38 hrs

98241 – PL-189 Departs CSMT at 21.42 hrs, arrives Panvel at 23.02 hrs

98244 – PL-198 Departs Panvel at 23.13 hrs, arrives CSMT at 00.32 hrs

98803 – B-3 Departs CSMT at 00.36 hrs and arrives Bandra at 01.04 hrs.