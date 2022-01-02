State government impose restrictions on flights from Delhi, Mumbai

Kolkata: West Bengal state government has imposed restrictions on domestic flights coming from Delhi and Mumbai. The state government reduced plying of flights from Delhi and Mumbai to twice a week. The state has already banned flights from Uttarakhand and the United Kingdom.

However, passengers coming from the UK can land in a different city and take a domestic flight or a train to West Bengal.

Earlier the state government had announced that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state will be closed from January 3. Administrative activities will be permitted in educational institutions with 50% of employees at a time.