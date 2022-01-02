Bihar Chief Minister’s son five times richer than him

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, has movable and immovable assets of Rs. 75.36 lakh, whereas his son Nishant is nearly five times richer than him. According to the details of his assets posted on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has 29,385 in cash and nearly Rs. 42,763 deposited in the bank, while his son Nishant has Rs.16,549 in cash and Rs. 1.28 crore in Fixed Deposit (FD) or deposits in various banks. Kumar’s movable assets are around 16.51 lakh, while his immovable assets is around Rs. 58.85 lakh. His son owns movable assets of Rs. 1.63 crore and immovable assets worth Rs. 1.98 crore.

Nishant owns agricultural land and non-agricultural land in their ancestral village Kalyan Bigha. In addition, the chief minister revealed that he owns 13 cows and nine calves valued Rs.1.45 lakh.

The Nitish Kumar government had earlier made it compulsory for all cabinet ministers to report their assets and liabilities on the last day of each calendar year.

Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both Deputy Chief Ministers, have also revealed their assets and liabilities.

Kumar’s cabinet members, interestingly, are also wealthier than the chief minister. Mukesh Sahani, the founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), comes in the list of the richest ministers in his cabinet.