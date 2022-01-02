Bus accident in HP; One dies, 14 injured

Swarghat: A 25-year-old woman was was killed and 14 others were injured after two tourist buses met with an accident at Gara Mod inter-state border near Swarghat in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place at Gara Maura along Chandigarh-Manali National Highway.

While one bus was heading towards Amritsar from Manali, another was going to Delhi from Manali. In both the buses, around 90 passengers were travelling. Initially, the Amritsar bound tourist bus overturned on the national highway at Gara Maura near Swarghat in Bilaspur district and shortly after that, another bus coming from behind met with an accident at the same spot. According to reports, police personnel had signalled the second bus to stop but the driver could not apply brakes in time.

Also read: 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Yunnan province; 22 injured

Bilaspur SP, Sahu Ram Rana said that the accident occurred due to over-speeding, adding that the driver is absconding. Rescue teams of police, district administration and health department reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nalagarh Civil Hospital for treatment.