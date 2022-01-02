CDS chopper crash: probe report likely in the coming week

The investigation into the December 8 chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others is mostly complete, and the findings are expected to be handed to the Air Headquarters next week, sources said on Saturday. They said that the investigation report is being finalised for submission. The investigation team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all possible causes of the accident, including human error or crew disorientation when the helicopter was preparing to land.

The findings of the Court of Inquiry, as well as the procedure it followed in the investigation are being legally vetted, according to the source. ‘The legal vetting is being done to ensure that the probe team followed all the laid down norms and procedures,’ said one of the source.

When asked about possible causes of the incident, a number of aviation experts noted that visual disorientation triggered by a loss of situational awareness by pilots had caused a significant number of air mishaps. The report is expected to be submitted to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in a week.