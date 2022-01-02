Cop dead, 3 constables injured after a car hit their police jeep in UP

A police sub-inspector was killed while three constables and another person were injured when a private vehicle collided with a police patrol jeep near Rajiv Chauk Govardhan town in Mathura district, officials said Saturday. The incident occurred at 2 am on Friday when the police van was hit by a speeding car, they said.

‘All the injured were taken to a hospital where sub-inspector Ram Kishan (59) died of his injuries,’ said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra.

According to the officials, the occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle, leaving behind the injured private individual who was riding with them as a passenger. The car has been retained at the police station, and efforts are being made to arrest those who fled, officials added.