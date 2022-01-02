Covid surge: Odisha puts off resuming physical classes for primary students

Odisha on Sunday put the decision to commence off-line classes for Primary classes on hold due to a steep upward curve of the Omicron variant in the state. The physical classes were to start from January 3. This was announced by the state administration. The state has recorded 424 new Covid cases, the largest in two months. The state last reported 400 cases on October 30 when 488 new cases were detected on a single day. So far, the state has reported 14 Omicron cases.

Over 20,000 primary schools were scheduled to reopen for physical classes on January 3, followed by another 3,093 schools on January 10. ‘As a lot of parents and guardians expressed their reservations and owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the state government has decided to postpone the reopening of primary schools,’ said school and mass education minister Sameer Ranjan Dash.

Officials from the school and mass education departments, on the other hand, said that the physical mode of teaching for classes 6 to 10 students will continue as per the schedule. The Board of Secondary Education will also conduct the summative assessment exams for class 10 students as scheduled between January 5 and 8.