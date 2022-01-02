Covid vaccination coverage crosses 145 crore

New Delhi: The More than 145.44 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive. More than 25 lakh 75 thousand Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare announced this.

Union government launched vaccination drive on 16 January. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. The second phase to vaccinate frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February and third phase for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions from March 1. Vaccination for people aged 45 and above began on April 1 and for above 18 on May 1.

Meanwhile, the vaccination for youngsters in the age group of 15 to 18 years will begin from January 3. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin would be administered on children. All those aged 15 years or more (whose birth year is 2007 or before) will be able to register on Co-WIN. Time interval for second dose is fixed at 28 days.

Administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories will commence from 10th January.