Indian Railways cancels 14 trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has cancelled 14 passenger trains scheduled to run between 02.00 hours of Sunday to 02.00 hours of Monday (3 January). These trains were cancelled as the Central Railway Zone will carry out a special infrastructure block on ‘Up and Down slow lines’ between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane – Diva 5th and 6th lines.

Full list of trains cancelled on January 2:

11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071/12072: Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109/12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Full list of trains cancelled on January 3:

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short terminated trains:

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 short terminated at Pune

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 short terminated at Pune

Short origination of Express trains

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune