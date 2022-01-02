J&K logs 169 covid cases, 2 deaths

An official health bulletin of Jammu and Kashmir reported two deaths and 169 new Covid cases on Saturday. Two deaths and 101 cases were reported in Kashmir, while 68 cases were reported in the Jammu division.

Srinagar had the largest number of cases with 48, followed by Jammu with 34, and Baramulla with 15. As many as 13 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

The district of Srinagar has the most active cases, with 448, followed by Jammu and Baramulla, which have 298 and 164 active cases respectively. The total number of patients cured in the UT was 107, with 1,397 active cases. The total number of patients who have recovered is 3,35,532, bringing the overall recovery rate to 98.26%. Since the outbreak began, the total number of cases in J&K have climbed to 3,41,459 and the death toll stands at 4,530.