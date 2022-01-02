NEET PG Counselling: New rules to be implemented next year; Centre files affidavit in SC

New Delhi: The Central Government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Friday regarding EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation in undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical seats. The centre in the affidavit noted that the criteria for EWS reservation will remain the same for this academic year and the new rules will come into force next year.

Earlier, in July last year, the Centre had said that 27% OBC (Other Backward Class) reservation and 10% EWS reservation will be extended to all medical seats under the central pool from the 2021-22 academic year. A petition that challenges the decision is currently under the consideration of the Supreme Court. In the last hearing, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the top court that the centre will review the decision. The next hearing is scheduled for January 6.

The government said in the affidavit that changing norms at this time, when admissions and allocation to colleges for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) students are ongoing, this may lead to complications.

Led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), doctors across the country protested against the delay in NEET PG counselling. They said hospitals are short-staffed as new admissions are yet to be completed. A delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier this week met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The association said Mr Mandaviya has assured them that the counselling process will start before January 6. NEET UG counselling has also been delayed due to the pending Supreme Court case.