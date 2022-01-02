Night curfew will not be extended; Kerala to hold Covid review meeting to decide on new restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The night curfew imposed in Kerala in the wake of New Year celebrations will not be extended. With this, the current restrictions will end on Monday morning.

The regulations were brought in from December 30 to January 2, given the spread of the Omicron variant in the state. Following this, people were restricted from going out after 10 PM. However, the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will decide whether to bring in more restrictions.

Meanwhile, vaccination for adolescents in the state will begin tomorrow. A vaccination action plan has been prepared for 15 to 18 year old. According to the guidelines, only Covaxin can be given at specialized vaccination centers. The health department has made extensive preparations to administer the vaccine from tomorrow until 10th of this month. Registration has started through the Cowin portal from Saturday. The vaccine will be given to 1.5 million adolescents across the state. For this, five lakh doses of Covaxin will be delivered to the state.

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 45 new Omicron variant cases, with which the tally touched 151. District wise Omicron cases: Ernakulam- 16, Thiruvananthapuram- 9, Thrissur- 6, Pathanamthitta- 5, Alappuzha- 3, Kozhikode- 3, Malappuram- 2, Wayanad- 1.