Nuts shouldn’t be consumed with water after eating: A myth or fact?

Indian winters are synonymous with the sight of roadside vendors selling roasted moongfali or peanuts. This crunchy nut is packed with health benefits and is a powerhouse of nutrients. Have you ever wondered why you should not drink water immediately after eating peanuts? Is this an actual fact or just hearsay? See for yourself.

Is it okay to drink water after eating peanuts? Besides the fact that our mothers told us not to drink water after eating peanuts, there is a scientific reason why we should follow this diet rule. It has been proven that having water right after consuming peanuts can trigger coughing and irritation in the throat.

According to Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, drinking water after having nuts or foods high in oil may lead to fat being deposited in the food pipe. This may cause irritation and coughing. As a result, it is not recommended to consume water after nuts.

Peanuts, being warm, can also increase the heat in our bodies. Drinking water over it disturbs the equilibrium of temperatures because water cools. Colds, coughs, and many other respiratory problems can result from simultaneous cooling and heating in our bodies. Like drinking cold water after being in the sun for a while. So, that’s not a myth! Water shouldn’t be consumed with or right after eating peanuts, it is true.

Mahadik notes that eating nuts and drinking water can result in symptoms such as wheezing and troubled breathing if you are allergic to nuts. That’s why it is recommended to drink water after a minimum of 10 minutes if you suffer from nut allergies.

Are peanuts thirst-inducing?

Due to their dry nature, groundnuts can trigger excessive rest. The dry nature of nuts like peanuts can cause you to feel thirsty. Fats can accumulate in the esophagus after eating oily foods or nuts, causing sore throats and coughs and making you thirsty.

Are peanuts good in winter?

We find that crunchy and delicious peanuts are one of our favorite winter companions. And yes, peanuts are good for the winter season. Mahadik says:

1. The healthy fats in peanuts keep the stomach full, so you don’t have to consume extra calories throughout the day, and you don’t crave empty calories.

2. Study results showed that twice as many people could adhere to a weight loss diet and weight management plan that included peanuts and peanut butter.

3. By eating a handful of peanuts each day, you are providing your body with a rich source of fiber, protein, and nutrients that contribute to keeping you satisfied. In turn, this will keep your weight in check.

4. Consuming peanuts can help keep your metabolism at its best by providing key nutrients.

5. By lowering cholesterol levels, peanuts prevent heart disease; they also prevent small blood clots from forming and, therefore, reduce your risk of stroke.

6. The high glycemic index of peanuts also makes it a good choice for diabetics.

Remember, though, if you are going to reap the benefits of it, then consume peanuts in moderation.