Omicron scare: Schools and colleges closed in West Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced today that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in West Bengal will be closed from tomorrow, January 2. The decision was taken after reviewing the current Covid situation in the state and amid concerns of the first-spreading Omicron variant.

‘All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall be stopped with immediate effect’, the Home Secretary said. He added that only administrative activities will be permitted in educational institutions with 50% of employees at a time.

Also read: NEET PG Counselling: New rules to be implemented next year; Centre files affidavit in SC

West Bengal is the second state in the country to completely shut down educational institutions this month. Earlier this week, the Delhi government had decided to close all educational institutions to contain the spread of the new variant. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked officials on Wednesday to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state and suggested schools, colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation demands it.