Security forces foil infiltration bid , kill a terrorist

Srinagar: The security forces foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. A terrorist was killed in the encounter at Jumagund. One AK47 & 7 grenades were recovered from his possession.

The slain terrorist was identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani citizen. The Army officials said that this established that Pakistan continued to sponsor cross-border terror. A Hotline communication had been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual.

Meanwhile, as per the data released by the Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 171 terrorists were killed in the year 2021 of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists. Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Kashmir Police revealed that the number of active terrorists in the region has come down to less than 200 and that of active local terrorists has reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.