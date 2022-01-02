Special Task Force jawan injured in encounter with Maoists

Raipur: A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured in an encounter with Maoists s at Devdongar forest in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district on Sunday. The injured jawan has been shifted to a hospital.

After getting specific input about the presence of Maoists in the area the STF launched a search operation. Maoists opened fire on the search party to which they retaliated. The Maoists fled into the dense forest towards Odisha.

A CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Palachalma forest in Sukma distgrict, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, a CoBRA commando was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Kistaram area in Sukma.