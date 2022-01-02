State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus infection. The new curbs will continue to remain in force till January 10, 2022.

As per the new directive, all rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events are banned. Face masks are mandatory at all public places. The management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments and offices must ensure that people wear face masks, maintain physical distancing besides frequent sanitization of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 14 trains: Full list

The government said that a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on people who are found not wearing face masks at public places .

Telangana reported 12 new Omicron cases pushing the state’s tally to 79. 317 new Covid-19 cases were reported taking the overall tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll climbed to 4,029 with 2 more fatalities.