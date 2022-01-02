Students denied entry to classroom for wearing hijab in Karnataka

A government college in Udupi, Karnataka, on Saturday allegedly prevented certain students from entering the classroom wearing hijab, according to district authorities. ‘Those of us who wore hijabs were barred from entering the classroom. We were told to bring our parents to college but when they arrived, college authorities made them wait for some three to four hours’, said a student of the college.

Later, a delegation from the college along with some representatives of the Islamic Organization of India approached District Collector Kurma Rao to report the event. The delegation included five girls who were barred from entering the classroom. The collector stated that he discussed the matter with the college principal.