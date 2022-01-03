AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija gets engaged in a private ceremony

Khatija Rahman, the eldest daughter of music legend AR Rahman, announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Sunday. The twenty-year-old shared a photo collage of herself with Mohamed, who is a sound engineer on Instagram. The couple got engaged on December 29.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, ‘With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Neeti Mohan, Nisa Shetty, and others congratulated the couple as soon as the post was shared. Last year, Khatija Rahman sang ‘Rock A Bye Baby’, a song written by her father for the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy movie ‘Mimi’.

Also Read: John Abraham, wife Priya test COVID positive

Rushda Rahman, the niece of AR Rahman and the daughter of Tamil actor Rahman, also got married recently at a magnificent ceremony in Chennai.