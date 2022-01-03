Govt not fulfilling promises; Farmers will carry out tractor march on Republic Day: Tikait

Chandigarh: Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced on Sunday that farmers will carry out a tractor march on Republic Day. Speaking at a Khap Mahapanchayat at Bhiwani’s Kitlana toll plaza, Tikait alleged that the Central government was not fulfilling the promise it had made to the five-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the three controversial farm laws.

‘The government has neither formed a committee on minimum support price (MSP) nor has it withdrawn the cases filed against the farmers during the farm agitation. We have not ended the agitation but called it off for some time. We have called a meeting of SKM leaders on January 15 to discuss the future course of action’, he said.

Also read: ‘Break the silence’, ‘respond to China’: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi

Farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws had withdrawn their 15-month long protests on December, after the government sent a letter to farm unions accepting their demands, which included the dismissal of all agitation-related cases, compensation for the families of farmers killed during the movement against the controversial agriculture laws, and the continuation of the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy, among other things.