John Abraham, wife Priya test COVID positive

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in Maharashtra and numerous Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the virus. The infection has now been confirmed for both John Abraham and his wife Priya. The actor took to his social media handle to update his followers, reassuring them that he had isolated himself and was just experiencing minor symptoms. He also advised his followers to put on a mask and be healthy.

He wrote on Instagram stories, ‘I came in contact with someone who I later learned had Covid, 3 days ago. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up’.

This announcement follows the recent positive COVID-19 tests for Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others.