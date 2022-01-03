Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till January 31

Mumbai: The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered to close all schools in the city for classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till January 31st.Schools will continue to function for class 10 and 12. Schools will conduct online classes for 1-9 and 11th class.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 11,877 new Covid-19 cases. Of the new 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai. 50 Omicron infections were also reported in the state. 9 deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 1,41,542.