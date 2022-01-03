Unemployment rate in India rose to 7.91% in Dec: CMIE report

New Delhi: Unemployment rate in India rose to 7.91% in December 2021 from 7% in the previous month, according to the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), on Monday. This is the highest rate of unemployment in India in four months. The last time when the unemployment rate was higher than this was in August 2021 when the jobless rate stood at 8.3%.

Unemployment rose in both urban as well as rural areas. Rural unemployment rate rose to 7.28% in December from 6.44% in the previous month. However, urban unemployment remained at a much higher level than the rural areas. Unemployment in urban areas rose to 9.3% in December from 8.21% in November 2021.