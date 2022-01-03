Union government extends deadline to submit life certificate for pensioners

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the deadline to submit life certificate for central government pensioners. The deadline will now be February 28, 2022. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Also Read: Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till January 31

During this extended period, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) will continue to pay the pension in full. For the continuation of their pension, every Central Government retiree must submit an Annual Life Certificate in November.