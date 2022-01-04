‘A bit special’: Kunchacko Boban pens heartfelt note on Dad’s Bday

Actor-producer Kunchacko Boban penned a heart-touching note on the birthday of his father Boban Kunchacko, sharing an old photograph, on the same day his Tami debut’s teaser was released.

The actor wrote on social media that wishing his father on his birthday was special this time, and thanked him for instilling the love for cinema within in him. Kunchacko Boban in the note asks his father to shed light unto him during turbid times and bless him to race ahead and he conveys all his love for him.

Earlier today, the teaser of the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film Rendagam, featuring actors Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy in the lead, was released through Facebook. Helmed by director Fellini TP, the film marks Kunchacko Boban’s Kollywood debut. It also marks Arvind Swamy’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after nearly 25 years. The script for Rendagam was penned by writers S Sanjeev and Sasikumaran. Actor Eesha Rebba has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. The Malayalam version has been titled Ottu.