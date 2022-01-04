After Kalicharan, another religious leader in MP booked for calling Mahatma Gandhi a ‘deshdrohi’

Narsinghpur: A religious leader named Tarun Murari Bapu was charged by Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly calling Mahatma Gandhi a traitor. The issue came up days after a similar incident was reported in which religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj made derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation and was later arrested by Chhattisgarh Police.

‘Whoever breaks the nation into pieces, how can he be the father of the nation? I oppose them. He is a deshdrohi (traitor)’, Tarun Murari Bapu said on Monday, during the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Veera Lawn on Chhindwara Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur, as seen in the video. After this statement came to the fore, Congress gave a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police for registering an objection to it. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 153, 504, 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ganj police station.

‘We saw the video. Case registered under Section 505 (2) and 153 B. Since there is less than 7 years of punishment (in the matter) as per CrPC Section 41A, we have sent a notice to him (Tarun Murari Bapu)’, Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur, Vipul Srivastava was quoted by ANI.