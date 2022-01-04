Car accident in Hardoi: Two dead, three injured

Hardoi: Two people were killed and three others were injured when a car overturned and hit a tree along the Hardoi-Lucknow road in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The car was on its way to Lucknow from Shahjahanpur with four members of a family when it met with the accident while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle near Chirkatahi village in the Kachhauna Kotwali area, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mukhtar (42) and Sana (30), the police said, adding that two of the injured were admitted to a district hospital in a critical condition. The driver has sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a community health centre, they added.