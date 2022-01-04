Covid vaccination crosses 146.70 crore in India

New Delhi: More than 146.70 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. According to the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, more than 99.27 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total vaccination, more than 85.23 crore vaccine doses have been given as first dose while over 61.37 crore were given as second dose. More than 42 lakh doses were administered to children between 15 and 18 years of age.

As per the ministry, more than 152.96 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far. In this more than 19.69 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.