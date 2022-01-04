Hema Malini remembers her mother Jaya Chakravarthy in an emotional post

Veteran actress and BJP MP, Hema Malini, paid tribute to her mother Jaya Chakravarthy with some throwback pictures. The Bollywood Dream Girl took to her Twitter handle to reveal some unseen photos from her family book.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the actress also shared a touching note about the importance of ‘Amma’ in her life. She said that her mother was her anchor and the key pillar of the family. She went on to say that she can still sense her mother’s presence guiding her now.

‘Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with ‘Amba’ as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her special day’, read the note.

Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with ’Amba’ as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her??Photos taken on her spl day pic.twitter.com/glNHyvzY3G — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 3, 2022

Also Read: Katrina Kaif flaunts her Sabyasachi mangalsutra in new pictures from home

The shared pictures feature Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and her mother Jaya Chakravarthy. On the other hand, Dharmendra will appear in the upcoming blockbuster ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which will reunite Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play significant parts in the film. The film will be released in theatres in February 2023.