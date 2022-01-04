IND vs SA test II: Shardul Thakur picks 7/61; Register best bowling figure by an Indian against South Africa

On day 2 of the second India vs South Africa Test in Johannesburg, India’s medium pace bowler Shardul Thakur has created a new record in test cricket, with the best bowling figure of an Indian against South Africa with figures of 7/61. He broke Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of 7/66, which the off-spinner had claimed in Nagpur in 2015.

Notably, the other three top performances by Indian bowlers against South Africa were all by spinners. Harbhajan Singh picked up two 7-fors during his heydays while Ashwin has another 7-for in his kitty, which came in 2019 in Vizag. Shardul’s effort is now be the finest by an Indian bowler away from home.

Thakur has dismissed Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi in the match, helping India to score a 27-run lead as South Africa were bowled out for 229 in their first innings. India had earlier managed to score 202 after the South African pacers produced a disciplined performance with the ball. Apart from Shardul, Mohammed Shami took two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah also picked up one wicket. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs.