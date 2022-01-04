Omicron scare: Kerala Govt imposes tight restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has decided to tighten restrictions due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after a Covid-19 high-level review meeting held today. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to reduce the number of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other socio-political-cultural events. The Omicron tally in the state has reached 181.

As of now, 150 people are allowed to attend programmes in closed halls, which has been reduced to 75. In open areas, the capacity will be reduced to 150 from 200. However, the committee decided against imposing further restrictions. There was a proposal to bring back the night curfew but the government did not consider it in Tuesday’s meeting.

The testing at airports will be strengthened. The meeting also urged the eligible people to apply for Covid-19 ex-gratia immediately. The Chief Minister directed the officials not to delay the action on the applications. The Department of Health will release a new protocol for those who are in home quarantine.