Rs 18-20 crore ‘wasted’ on Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ promotions: Report

Approximately Rs. 18-20 crores were wasted in promoting S S Rajamouli’s eagerly awaited magnum opus ‘RRR’ for its January 7 release that now stands postponed indefinitely due to the Covid resurgence. Sources from Hyderabad divulge that Rajamouli was super-adamant this time about the release.

The filmmakers have spent a stunning Rs 18-20 crores on a zero-result promotional campaign for the January 7 release. This includes a budget of Rs. 2-3 crore for transporting fans of Ramcharan and NTR Jr to promotional events outside of Andhra Pradesh.

A source shared, ‘Rajamouli is aware that his two leading men in RRR have a minimal fan following outside Andhra. For the media/marketing events in Mumbai and other cities outside, Andhra fans were flown and put up in luxury hotels. All they had to do was applaud, cheer and whistle for their demi-gods in exchange of the hospitality’.