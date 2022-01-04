Two LeT-backed TRF terrorists killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Kulgam: Two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s frontal affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The police personnel revealed that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today. ’01 more terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals and linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes’, Kashmir Zone Police quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.