21 medical students test Covid positive in Karnataka

Twenty-one medical students from the Vijayanagar Medical College’s MBBS programme have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday. According to college authorities, random tests were conducted among 250 students pursuing MBBS course. These 250 students were staying in a hostel and had reportedly been exposed to the virus.

‘The Covid random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Among them 21 were found infected and they have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment’, said Dr T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS.