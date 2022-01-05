Actor Unni Mukundan’s office raided by ED officials

On Tuesday, officers from the Enforcement Directorate raided actor Unni Mukundan’s office in Ottappalam. Officials from the ED stated that they conducted investigations after suspected money laundering and foreign financing for his recent film ‘Meppadiyan’.

According to sources, documents and bank transaction data were collected from the office. ED officers from Kochi and Kozhikode arrived at approximately 11 am to investigate his office, which is linked to his home. The examination took two hours to complete.

The actor’s family originally denied that the ED was conducting a raid, claiming that they were important guests. Recently, the ED has been conducting checks at numerous production houses in the state, particularly those owned by film stars. ED believes that investments in the film business are made to launder money.