Another state in India imposes new restrictions

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government imposed new restrictions in the state. The new curbs were imposed after the review meeting to evaluate Covid-19 situation in the state.

The government imposed statewide night curfew daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadium, swimming pools and gyms will closed. 50% people will allow in events held at indoors including marriage palaces and banquet halls.

The new curbs come a day after the state recorded as many as 260 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the state in the past several weeks. Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases.