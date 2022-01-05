Camaraderie between Jr NTR, Ram Charan makes me jealous: Madhavan

R Madhavan is envious of the camaraderie of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in Naatu Naatu song from the upcoming flick ‘RRR’. Maddy, who is completely enthralled by the Naatu Naatu song, voiced his feelings on Twitter.

He wrote, ‘I can get over this video… it’s simply extraordinary ordinary. The camaraderie between @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan makes me sooo Jealous. I am imploding with envy So proud of you both-HATS OFF’.

The creators of RRR sent Madhavan a thank-you note right away.

The Naatu Naatu song has gone viral on social media, with admirers replicating the catchy moves. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sing the foot-tapping track, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Chandrabose wrote the lyrics, while Prem Rakshith choreographed the dance.

Meanwhile, owing to the current circumstances in the nation as a result of COVID-19, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been postponed. The filmmakers recently took to social media to give an official statement, which said, ‘Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL’.