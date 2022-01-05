District administration orders closure of schools

Gautam Buddha Nagar: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration ordered to close the schools for classes 6 to 10 till January 14. The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases surged in the district.

Also Read: Country to lift negative test requirement for passengers

510 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases to 1110. Gyms and swimming pools will also remain closed. The administration also extended the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am. At present, the curfew is from 11 pm to 5 am