India’s first ‘Omicron death’ reported in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in India on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry, 108 deaths have been reported so far globally.

While addressing a press briefing, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, ‘Technically it is Omicron related death in Rajasthan. He was an elderly person. The person is reported to have co-morbidities, like diabetes among others’. ‘The country has reported 6.3 times increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last eight days’, the Ministry said. The Health Ministry stated that the spread is a matter of concern. During the press conference, ICMR head Dr Balram Bhargava pointed out that Omicron was now the predominant circulating strain in cities and asserted that all mass gatherings should be avoided.

As per the ministry, 2,135 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country with Maharashtra registering the maximum cases followed by Delhi. The ministry has also said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat are States of concern where there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. ’28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity’, Ministry has said.