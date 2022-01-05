Karan Mehra awarded for promoting safety amid Covid by ‘World Book of Records‘

Karan Mehra is a popular name in television series. The actor got into the limelight with the programme ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which he portrayed the part of Naitik along with the actress Hina Khan as co-lead. The actor was recently recognised by the World Book Of Records in London and he posted a photo of the award on social media.

Sharing the news along with the picture on Instagram, Karan expressed his gratitude for the honour. The actor was honoured for his unwavering devotion to promoting pandemic preparedness, helping society, and preventing Coronavirus sickness, as stated in the certificate. ‘Thankyou worldbookofrecords London for this honour’, read the caption of the post.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Karan’s admirers were ecstatic by his success and showed their joy on social media. Some of them dropped emojis to express their admiration and affection for him. ‘Proud of you, Karan’, wrote several. He is the second Indian television star to receive a certificate from the World Book Of Records London in recent months. Vibhuti aka actor Aasif Sheikh, who played over 300 distinct characters in ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, was honoured last year.

Also Read: Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ release postponed amid Omicron surge

Talking about Karan Mehra, the actor has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now. Apart from his tenure in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he was a member of Bigg Boss and a few other reality series too.