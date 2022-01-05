Low intensity earthquake hits Sikkim

Ravangla: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Ravangla in Sikkim on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 12 kilometres north of Ravangla at a depth of 5 kilometres.

There are no immediate reports of causality, injury or damage to property.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area. A 6.4-magnitude quake had jolted Assam and parts of northeast on April 28, causing damage to several buildings.