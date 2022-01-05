No painkiller recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

No pain killers are recommended for children after being vaccinated against Covid-19 with Covaxin, said the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech also said that certain vaccination centres are recommending three 500 mg paracetamol tablets for children vaccinated with Covaxin. ‘We have received feedback that certain immunization centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin’, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

After recieving approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), India opened up vaccination with Covaxin for children aged 15-18. Covaxin is the only Covid-19 vaccine that has received approval from India’s drug regulator for vaccination among children aged 15 to 18.