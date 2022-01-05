Punjab CM denies lapse in security during PM’s Ferozepur visit

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur to address a BJP rally on Wednesday afternoon. He said that his government had no information about the PM’s travel via road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur.

Soon after the Union home ministry issued a statement citing a major security lapse as PM’s convoy got stuck on a flyover, Channi told a news channel, ‘The Prime Minister was to travel by air but because of the rain, his plan was changed. The PM decided to travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur suddenly. There was no prior information. I worked till 3am to convince farmers to clear all routes. All roads were cleared by Wednesday morning. There was no programme of the PM’s travel by road. Had they told us about the road travel in advance, we would have made proper arrangements’.

Meanwhile, ministry of home affairs has taken cognisance of serious security breach and sought a report from the state government.